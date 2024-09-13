Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion at the conclusion of a fourth-and-4 run in the third quarter of the Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa lowered his head attempting to gain the first down when he collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the red zone. The Dolphins quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

After crumpling to the field, Tagovailoa appeared to go into the "fencing response," which he similarly showed after a frightening concussion during a 2022 "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. That was the second Tua suffered that season.

Tagovailoa remained on the turf as trainers evaluated him while teammates on the field took a knee. He soon got up and walked off the field under his own power with trainers by his side. Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa under center.

In July, Miami signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million in guarantees following a career season in 2023. He led the league with 4,624 yards passing to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

There were legitimate concerns about the former No. 5 overall pick's long-term health following the 2022 season as he missed four starts due to concussions. However, Tagovailoa made a concerted effort that offseason to avoid concussions. He bulked up, trained in martial arts and started wearing a new helmet. As a result, Tagovailoa started every game for Miami in 2023 for the first time in his career.

Tagovailoa's injury Thursday night marks his third concussion in his NFL career. The quarterback even admitted that he considered retirement after being stretchered off the field in Cincinnati.

"Yeah, I think I considered it for a time having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those conversations," Tagovailoa said in April 2023. "But really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. I mean, it's my health, it's my body, I feel like this is what's best for me and my family."

CBS Sports will update this developing story.