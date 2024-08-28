The Carolina Panthers not only finished with the worst record in the NFL at 2-15 last season, but they also posted the worst against-the-spread record at 4-11-2. They open the 2024 NFL season with a trip to New Orleans during the Week 1 NFL schedule. The Saints are 4-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, but they were not profitable last season at 6-10-1 against the spread. With both teams coming off rough seasons, should you avoid that game altogether with your Week 1 NFL best bets?

On the other end of the spectrum, Kansas City faces Baltimore in a matchup between two of the league's most profitable teams from last season. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL lines, while the over/under is 46.5 for the NFL Kickoff Game. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 1, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Browns (-2.5) to cover against the Cowboys. Cleveland is coming off a solid season, going 11-7 straight up and 10-7-1 against the spread. The Browns hired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who hopes to jump-start the career of quarterback Deshaun Watson following several interrupted campaigns.

Cleveland used five different quarterbacks last season, as Watson only played in five games. While the Browns hope that Watson can give them a boost offensively, they will feel good about their defense heading into the season. They are strong at all three levels, which gives them a major edge in a season opener when Dallas will be trying to get into a rhythm offensively. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one team who he says is "poised for greatness." You can only see Hartstein's Week 1 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 1 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 25.95 units on ATS picks since 2022, and find out.