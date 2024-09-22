The Tennessee Titans are 0-3 to start the 2024 season, but they don't plan on making any changes at the quarterback position despite their struggles. The Titans fell 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers in another game riddled with sacks and turnovers. Will Levis finished 26 of 34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions -- including a pick six. He was also sacked eight times in the loss.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan noted after the game the reason the Titans are winless is not just on Levis and they need to improve as a unit. "We have to play better around him," Callahan said, via the Tennessean.

The Titans defense allowed 378 total yards, including 188 rushing yards, and the special teams unit has been far from perfect this season, so Callahan's comments don't come without reason.

"We've not played a complete game in any phase at any point yet," Callahan said. "We're capable of way better than what we've put on the field the last three weeks. No one is coming to save us, so we've got to figure it out."

The Titans lost 24-17 in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears and 24-17 again in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Levis has the second-most interceptions in the league, and with three fumbles on top of the five interceptions, he leads the NFL in turnovers. Callahan downplayed Levis throwing at least one pick in every game so far.

"Again, I'm not going to overreact to an interception," Callahan said. "Those things happen. Guys throw picks. We just can't give it to the other team. We keep giving up points the other way. It's hard to overcome."

The Titans get the 1-2 Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" up next.

Tennessee's quarterback room also includes former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The 29-year-old was a third-round pick and joined the Titans this offseason. He is 8-4-1 as a starter, with 19 career touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Titans lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason and the former No. 8 overall pick has yet to find a new team in free agency.