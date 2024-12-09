Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will host 2023 Champions League finalists Inter on Tuesday in Germany after the two teams had a good start of the League Phase and are aiming to end up in the top eight spots of the first part of the tournament. Inter, in particular, are sitting second in the table with 13 points and are yet to concede their first goal of the competition, while Xabi Alonso's side are currently sixth with ten points Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, December 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BayArena - Leverkusen, Germany

BayArena - Leverkusen, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayer Leverkusen +120; Draw +240; Inter +220

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

League phase schedule

Bayer Leverkusen: Inter (home), Atletico de Madrid (away), Sparta Praha (home).

Inter: Bayer Leverkusen (away), Sparta Praha (away), Monaco (home).

Team news

Bayer Leverkusen: Bayer are currently suffering some injury issues as Xabi Alonso lost some key strikers ahead of the game against Inter since both Victor Boniface (thigh problem) and Patrik Schick are both injured and won't be able to play agains the Italian giants.

Possible Bayer XI: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Tella.

Inter: Coach Simone Inzaghi is dealing with the injuries of defender Francesco Acerbi and Denzel Dumfries who wasn't included in the squad ahead of Tuesday's clash. Former Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is expected to join Lautaro Martinez in the attacking duo against Bayer.

Possible Inter XI: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro.

Prediction

It should be a close one considering how well these two sides are playing, but Inter are slightly favourites also due to the injuries Bayer is facing. Pick: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Inter 1.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.