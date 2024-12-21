Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, start time, scorecard, undercard
Heavyweight behemoths clash on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with the unified title on the line
Heavyweight title fights don't get much bigger than this. Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to collide for a second time this year after the two battled it out in May. The two are back in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night looking to end things once and for all.
Usyk earned the victory in the first meeting, which crowned the first four-belt heavyweight champion of the modern era, by split decision. The native of Ukraine has since been stripped of the IBF title for going ahead with his contractually-obligated rematch with Fury rather than face an IBF mandatory challenger, but there's no doubt his win over Fury earlier in the year cemented him as the best heavyweight on the planet.
Fury, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from his first career defeat. After going undefeated in his first 35 professional bouts, he wilted late after a strong start against Fury, suffering a ninth-round knockdown that proved the difference between a loss and a draw on the official scorecards.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 10:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.
Fight card, results
- Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Tyson Fury, unified heavyweight title
- Moses Itauma def. Demsey McKean via first-round KO
- Serhii Bohachuk def. Ismael Davis via sixth-round TKO
- Johnny Fisher def. Dave Allen via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 95-94)
- Lee McGregor def. Isaac Lowe via unanimous decision (96-92, 97-91, 97-91)
- Peter McGrail def. Rhys Edwards (96-95, 96-94, 96-94)
Usyk vs. Fury scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Usyk (c)
|
|
|Fury
|
|
Official result: Moses Itauma def. Demsey McKean via TKO, Round 1
Itauma is 19 years old and just blasted through a reasonable test in McKean with two first-round knockdowns, the second of which had McKean's corner jumping on the canvas to stop the fight. Itauma has stated he wants to become the youngest heavyweight champion, breaking Mike Tyson's record. That's a mighty big ask as he would have to do it in less than a year but Itauma certainly does look like he could be holding world championship at some point.
Up next: Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean, heavyweights
Itauma is -1600 heading into the fight. This is also the final fight ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury.
Official result: Serhii Bohachuk def. Ishmael Davis via TKO, Round 6
Bohachuk unloaded throughout Round 6, battering Davis around the ring. Davis walked back to his corner and shook his head. Moments later, the fight was waived off with Bohachuk getting the win and a future shot at the WBC title.
Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis: There has been some tremendous action through five rounds but Bohachuk is starting to break Davis down. Davis' hot start has cooled, though he has not stopped firing back with his own shots to try and make something happen. Davis has never been a knockout artist, though, so it's hard for him to win a lot of respect from Bohachuk.
Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis: Davis was fighting a fantastic fight for most of the first two rounds but late in the second, Bohachuk landed a perfect left hook to the face that dropped Davis hard. Davis did survive the round but he was still badly hurt when the bell sounded.
Up next: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis at junior middleweight. Davis is in as a late replacement. Bohachuk, a -900 favorite, is looking to bounce back from a mildly controversial majority decision loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr. in a fight where Bohachuk scored a pair of knockdowns.
Official result: Johnny Fisher def. David Allen via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 95-94)
The judges simply got this one wrong. Inexcusable scorecards that feel as though they were scored to gift the undefeated "prospect" a victory. +700 underdog Allen clearly deserved the win. He landed more punches, hurt Fisher and forced a brawl that Fisher was not ready for. Injustice in boxing isn't exactly a rarity but it never feels good to see.
