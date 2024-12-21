Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, start time, scorecard, undercard

Heavyweight title fights don't get much bigger than this. Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to collide for a second time this year after the two battled it out in May. The two are back in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night looking to end things once and for all.

Usyk earned the victory in the first meeting, which crowned the first four-belt heavyweight champion of the modern era, by split decision. The native of Ukraine has since been stripped of the IBF title for going ahead with his contractually-obligated rematch with Fury rather than face an IBF mandatory challenger, but there's no doubt his win over Fury earlier in the year cemented him as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Fury, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from his first career defeat. After going undefeated in his first 35 professional bouts, he wilted late after a strong start against Fury, suffering a ninth-round knockdown that proved the difference between a loss and a draw on the official scorecards.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 10:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Tyson Fury, unified heavyweight title



Moses Itauma def. Demsey McKean via first-round KO

Serhii Bohachuk def. Ismael Davis via sixth-round TKO

Johnny Fisher def. Dave Allen via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 95-94)

Lee McGregor def. Isaac Lowe via unanimous decision (96-92, 97-91, 97-91)

Peter McGrail def. Rhys Edwards (96-95, 96-94, 96-94)

Usyk vs. Fury scorecard, live coverage