The first Zuffa Boxing event is in the books. Callum Walsh took home a comfortable decision on Friday night in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 01 over Carlos Ocampo at the Meta Apex.

Walsh, 24, moved to 16-0 as a pro with the win despite suffering a questionable flash knockdown in Round 6 when he was caught by a hook that appeared to land to the back of his shoulder. By the rules, the referee was correct to score the knockdown, since a punch did land, even if Walsh's gloves only grazed the canvas as a result of being off balance.

The knockdown was ultimately not an issue, as the Irishman turned things around quickly, taking the next four rounds fairly comfortably despite Ocampo pushing him a bit in the later stages of the fight. Ocampo was also docked a point in Round 9 after repeated low blows throughout the fight.

Walsh was forced to fight off his back foot more with Ocampo pushing the pace, but Walsh countered beautifully each time he was forced to the ropes or corner, landing the more significant punches round after round.

Elsewhere on the card, Misael Rodriguez picked up a strong win over Austin Deanda when the ringside doctor saw something he did not like in Deanda after the fourth round. The biggest win of the night went to Julian Rodriguez, who outpointed Cain Sandoval in a terrific fight as the betting underdog.

Zuffa Boxing 01 results