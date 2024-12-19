Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Alabama State Hornets
Current Records: Norfolk State 6-6, Alabama State 4-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Wednesday, Alabama State needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. They walked away with a 103-93 victory over the Skyhawks. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Hornets as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Alabama State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Martin only posted 11.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-62 to N. Kentucky. The contest marked the Spartans' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Alabama State's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Norfolk State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.
Odds
Alabama State is a 4.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
