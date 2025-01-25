Who's Playing
N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-16, Albany 10-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Albany is on a three-game streak of home losses, N.J. Tech a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.
Albany fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against UMBC on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. The Great Danes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.
Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to Vermont.
Albany now has a losing record at 10-11. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 62.1. The only thing between Albany and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Everything went Albany's way against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Albany made off with an 83-58 victory. Will Albany repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Albany has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.
- Feb 15, 2024 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 58
- Jan 06, 2024 - Albany 79 vs. N.J. Tech 73
- Feb 25, 2023 - Albany 82 vs. N.J. Tech 68
- Jan 14, 2023 - N.J. Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. N.J. Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. N.J. Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. N.J. Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. N.J. Tech 73