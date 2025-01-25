Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-16, Albany 10-11

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

What to Know

Albany is on a three-game streak of home losses, N.J. Tech a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Albany fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against UMBC on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. The Great Danes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to Vermont.

Albany now has a losing record at 10-11. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 62.1. The only thing between Albany and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Albany's way against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Albany made off with an 83-58 victory. Will Albany repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.