Troy Trojans @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Troy 8-4, App. State 6-6

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

After three games on the road, App. State is heading back home. After both having extra time off, they and the Troy Trojans will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center.

Last Friday, App. State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to North Texas.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Myles Tate, who posted 21 points plus five assists and five steals. App. State is 3-1 when Tate posts three or more steals, but 3-5 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Huntley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

App. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Troy waltzed into their contest last Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Panthers with a sharp 77-57 win. The Trojans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

App. State's defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 6-6. As for Troy, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

App. State came up short against Troy in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-62. Will App. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against App. State.