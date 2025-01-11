Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Baylor 10-4, Arizona State 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils have the home-court advantage, but the Bears are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Baylor is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Cincinnati 68-48 on Tuesday. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 20 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. VJ Edgecombe was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State suffered a bruising 74-55 loss at the hands of Kansas on Wednesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Alston Mason, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points. His performance made up for a slower game against Colorado on Saturday.

Baylor's victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-4. As for Arizona State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 10-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've drained 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Baylor beat Arizona State 75-63 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will Arizona State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Baylor is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.