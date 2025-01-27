The 2024-25 college basketball season continues on Monday and the action for the night will wrap up with a high-profile Big 12 matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones. Arizona will host and is 13-6 on the season with a 7-1 record in conference play while No. 3 Iowa State is 17-2 overall and is also 7-1 in the league. Both of these programs were No. 2 seeds in last year's NCAA tournament and were knocked out in the Sweet 16 and now the powers will begin a new era as rivals in the Big 12 after Arizona left the Pac-12 this offseason.

Tipoff from the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz., is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 2 points in the latest Arizona vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 152 points. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Arizona picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arizona vs. Iowa State spread: Arizona -2

Arizona vs. Iowa State over/under: 152 points

Arizona vs. Iowa State money line: Arizona -140, Iowa State +118

Arizona vs. Iowa State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Arizona

After winning the Pac-12 in its final season, Arizona prepped for the Big 12 with a difficult non-conference schedule and got off to a sluggish 4-5 start. However, the Wildcats have rebounded to win seven of their first eight in Big 12 play and they're coming off a 78-63 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Anthony Dell'Orso led the team with 20 points in the victory and Tobe Awaka put in a hard day's work on the glass with 15 rebounds. Arizona has now covered the spread in five of its last seven games and the Tommy Lloyd's group is also on a seven-game home winning streak.

Why you should back Iowa State

The Cyclones are coming off a 29-win season where they finished second in the Big 12 and made a strong NCAA tournament run, but T.J. Otzelberger's squad has even loftier ambitions for 2024-25 and they're off to a great start. They had a solid showing at the Maui Invitational -- their only loss came in a one-possession game against No. 1 Auburn -- and also had a home win over No. 5 Marquette.

Now they're tied for second in the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats (behind only Houston) and they're coming off a 76-61 win over Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday. Curtis Jones dropped 33 points in the victory and Joshua Jefferson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

