Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-5, Arkansas State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

Coastal Carolina is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off at 3:00 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Tuesday, Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over North Carolina A&T, taking the game 73-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Chanticleers.

Noah Amenhauser and Rasheed Jones were among the main playmakers for Coastal Carolina as the former went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks and the latter went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Naz Brown, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They walked away with a 98-89 victory over the Blazers. The win was all the more spectacular given the Red Wolves were down by 27 with 17:39 left in the second half.

Arkansas State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kobe Julien, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Taryn Todd, who posted 31 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Arkansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Coastal Carolina has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Arkansas State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Arkansas State, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Arkansas State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.