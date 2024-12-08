Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Cornell 5-3, Army 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.60

What to Know

Army will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Army is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They had just enough and edged Le Moyne out 103-100. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Black Knights have posted since February 10th.

Army got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jalen Rucker out in front who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Scovens, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cornell was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past Colgate 84-57. The oddsmakers were on the Big Red's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Cooper Noard and Nazir Williams were among the main playmakers for Cornell as the former went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and the latter went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points. What's more, Williams also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Guy Ragland Jr., who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points.

Cornell was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colgate only posted 14.

Army's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-3. As for Cornell, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 5-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Cornell is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.