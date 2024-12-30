Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Monmouth 2-10, Auburn 11-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the Auburn Tigers will round out the year against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at at Neville Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Monmouth is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 88-74 win over Fairfield on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Monmouth to victory, but perhaps none more so than Abdi Bashir Jr., who had 27 points. The game was Bashir Jr.'s fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Jack Collins, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Auburn came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 41 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Boilermakers 87-69.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Broome had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia State last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who had eight points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Auburn was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Purdue only racked up 13.

Monmouth pushed their record up to 2-10 with the victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.