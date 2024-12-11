The Norfolk State Spartans will battle the Baylor Bears in early non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon in Waco, Texas. Baylor is coming off an 88-57 win over Abilene Christian, while Norfolk State dropped an 80-67 decision to Hofstra on Monday. The Spartans (6-4), who won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 11-3 and were 24-11 overall in 2023-24, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Bears (6-3), who tied for third in the Big 12 at 11-7 and were 24-11 overall last season, are 4-0 on their home court in 2024-25. Baylor guard Jeremy Roach (concussion) missed the last game and his status is uncertain for this one.

Tipoff from Foster Pavilion is set for noon ET. Baylor leads the all-time series 4-0, including an 87-70 win in their last meeting on Nov. 11, 2022. The Bears are 26.5-point favorites in the latest Norfolk State vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before entering any Baylor vs. Norfolk State picks, you'll want to see the latest college basketball predictions from SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Bruce Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. Now he's a SportsLine expert and he enters Wednesday on a 12-8 run on his college basketball spread picks, returning +319. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen profitable returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Baylor vs. Norfolk State and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Norfolk State vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Norfolk State spread: Baylor -26.5

Baylor vs. Norfolk State over/under: 145.5 points

BAY: 4-5 ATS this season

NFS 6-2 ATS this season

Baylor vs. Norfolk State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Baylor can cover

Fifth-year senior forward Norchad Omier helps power the Bears. In nine games, he is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.3 minutes of action. He is in his first season with Baylor after spending the past two seasons at Miami (Fla.). He has posted five double-doubles on the year, including a 24-point and 10-rebound performance in a 99-98 double-overtime win over St. John's at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Nov. 21.

Senior guard Jayden Nunn has entered his second season with the Bears after two years at VCU. In nine starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30 minutes. He is connecting on 46.6% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 52.9% from 3-point range. In Monday's win over Abilene Christian, he scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Norfolk State can cover

Senior guard Brian Moore Jr., who is in his first season with the program after two years at Murray State, leads the Spartans in scoring. In 10 starts, he is averaging 20 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.4 minutes of play. He is red hot from the floor, connecting on 60.2% of his field goals, including 64.7% from 3-point range, and 90.4% from the free throw line. In an 84-73 loss at William & Mary on Nov. 12, he poured in 31 points, while adding six rebounds and two assists.

Senior guard Christian Ings, who is in his fourth season in the program after two years at Rider, is an integral part to the Spartans offense. In 10 starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28 minutes. He is hitting on 46.9% of his field goals, including 52.4% from 3-point range. In Monday's loss to Hofstra, he scored 12 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Norfolk State vs. Baylor picks

Marshall has analyzed Baylor vs. Norfolk State from every angle and has discovered a critical X-factor that has jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, along with his full analysis, only at SportsLine.

Who covers in Baylor vs. Norfolk State? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Norfolk State spread you need to jump on, all from the expert on a 12-8 CBB ATS streak, and find out.