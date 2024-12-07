Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Wash. State 7-2, Boise State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Wash. State earned a 68-57 win over Nevada.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wash. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Watts, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. What's more, Watts also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was LeJuan Watts, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Wash. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nevada only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Boise State entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against Utah Tech as Boise State made off with an 87-64 victory. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season.

Wash. State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for Boise State, they pushed their record up to 6-2 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wash. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wash. State beat Boise State 66-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Wash. State repeat their success, or does Boise State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boise State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wash. State.