Who's Playing
Duke Blue Devils @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: Duke 15-2, Boston College 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
Boston College is 1-9 against Duke since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.
Boston College is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 78-60 to Notre Dame.
The losing side was boosted by Donald Hand Jr., who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).
Meanwhile, Duke entered their tilt with Miami on Tuesday with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. They steamrolled past the Hurricanes 89-54. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 contests by 21 points or more this season.
Duke relied on the efforts of Kon Knueppel, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points, and Khaman Maluach, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Gillis, who had 12 points.
Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Boston College's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Duke, their victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-2.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Boston College lost to Duke at home by a decisive 80-65 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 07, 2023 - Duke 65 vs. Boston College 64
- Dec 03, 2022 - Duke 75 vs. Boston College 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Duke 72 vs. Boston College 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Duke 86 vs. Boston College 51
- Jan 06, 2021 - Duke 83 vs. Boston College 82
- Feb 04, 2020 - Duke 63 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 31, 2019 - Duke 88 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 09, 2017 - Boston College 89 vs. Duke 84