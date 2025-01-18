Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Duke 15-2, Boston College 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College is 1-9 against Duke since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

Boston College is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 78-60 to Notre Dame.

The losing side was boosted by Donald Hand Jr., who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, Duke entered their tilt with Miami on Tuesday with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. They steamrolled past the Hurricanes 89-54. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 contests by 21 points or more this season.

Duke relied on the efforts of Kon Knueppel, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points, and Khaman Maluach, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Gillis, who had 12 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Boston College's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Duke, their victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston College lost to Duke at home by a decisive 80-65 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.