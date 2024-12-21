Halftime Report

St. Thomas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Bowling Green 46-20.

St. Thomas entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Bowling Green step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: St. Thomas 9-4, Bowling Green 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bowling Green Falcons will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The Tommies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.9 points per game this season.

St. Thomas is headed into the contest following a big victory against Crown on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. St. Thomas simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Crown 100-61. The Tommies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 22 points or more this season.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Crown only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green came up short against Kansas City on Saturday and fell 85-77.

Despite the defeat, Bowling Green had strong showings from Javontae Campbell, who went 11 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five steals, and Marcus Johnson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. With that strong performance, Campbell is now averaging an impressive 3.1 steals per game.

St. Thomas' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for Bowling Green, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've drained 36.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 3.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tommies slightly, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.