Canisius Golden Griffins @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Canisius 0-12, Bradley 9-2

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Bradley Braves and the Canisius Golden Griffins will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. The timing is sure in the Braves' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Golden Griffins have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

On Wednesday, it was close, but Bradley ultimately received the gift of a 66-64 victory from a begrudging Braves squad. The 66-point effort marked their lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bradley to victory, but perhaps none more so than Duke Deen, who earned 19 points in addition to seven rebounds. What's more, Deen also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against Loyola Chi. on Wednesday and fell 72-60.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cam Palesse, who posted eight points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Bradley's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Bradley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 61.8. The only thing between Bradley and another offensive beatdown is Canisius. Will they be able to keep them contained?