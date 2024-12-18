Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: San Fran. 9-2, Bradley 8-2

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. The Dons are coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

Last Sunday, San Fran. earned a 76-66 win over Loyola Chi.

Malik Thomas went supernova for San Fran., going 11 for 16 en route to 35 points plus two steals. Thomas had some trouble finding his footing against Cal St.-Stanislaus on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Bradley's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took an 84-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Santa Clara.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Duke Deen, who scored 23 points in addition to seven assists. Corey Thomas was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

San Fran.'s victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Bradley, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: San Fran. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 50.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Bradley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

