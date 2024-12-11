Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Fresno State 3-6, BYU 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Tuesday, BYU suffered a painful 83-64 loss at the hands of Providence. The contest marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

BYU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dawson Baker, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points, and Keba Keita, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Baker a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two). Egor Demin, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, BYU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between them and Santa Clara wasn't a total blowout, but with Fresno State falling 81-66 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Fresno State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zaon Collins, who posted 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds, and Alex Crawford, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

BYU's loss dropped their record down to 6-2. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: BYU has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've only made 39% of their field goals this season. Given BYU's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for BYU against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 85-56 victory. Will BYU repeat their success, or does Fresno State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.