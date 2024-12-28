Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-12, Cal Baptist 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

What to Know

After six games on the road, Cal Baptist is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Jackson State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Cal Baptist finally turned things around against Fresno State on Saturday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 86-69. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Lancers this season.

Dominique Daniels Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 18 en route to 29 points plus three steals. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Moussa, who scored seven points plus nine assists and five rebounds.

Cal Baptist was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Jackson State, who still haven't picked up a win after 12 games. They took a 68-50 bruising from Akron on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Tigers let down their fans at home.

Despite the loss, Jackson State had strong showings from Delyle Williams, who had eight points along with four steals, and Tamarion Hoover, who scored six points. The dominant performance also gave Williams a new career-high in field goal percentage (57.1%).

Cal Baptist's victory ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-6. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Cal Baptist hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging 15.8. Given Cal Baptist's sizable advantage in that area, Jackson State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist was able to grind out a solid win over Jackson State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 80-66. Does Cal Baptist have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jackson State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Jackson State in the last 5 years.