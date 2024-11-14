Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Seattle 0-2, Cal Poly 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.95

What to Know

Cal Poly will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Seattle Redhawks at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs will be strutting in after a victory while the Redhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with 22 defeats in a row dating back to last season, Cal Poly finally turned things around against Menlo College on Sunday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 99-66 win over the Oaks.

Cal Poly was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Menlo College only posted 11.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seattle last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 66-64 to Liberty on a last-minute jump shot From Kaden Metheny. The game was a 27-27 toss-up at halftime, but the Redhawks couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, Seattle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Christofilis, who posted 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Christofilis a new career-high in threes (four).

Cal Poly's victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-2. As for Seattle, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Poly hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.