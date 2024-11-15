Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: FAU 2-1, Charleston 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls will face off against the Charleston Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, FAU couldn't handle UCF and fell 100-94. The loss was the Owls' first of the season.

FAU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Leland Walker, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds, and Kaleb Glenn, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Charleston strolled past South Florida with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.

Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ante Brzovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds, and CJ Fulton, who earned 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, FAU fell to 2-1. As for Charleston, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: FAU just can't miss this season, having drained 49% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've nailed 50.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FAU strolled past Charleston in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 90-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.