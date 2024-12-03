Who's Playing

Tusculum Pioneers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Tusculum 0-1, Charleston 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tusculum Pioneers will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Charleston Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Arena. The Pioneers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers back in November.

Tusculum can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. There's no need to mince words: Tusculum lost to ETSU, and Tusculum lost bad. The score wound up at 82-54. The Pioneers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tusculum struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as ETSU posted 19.

Meanwhile, Charleston didn't have too much trouble with N. Kentucky on Wednesday as they won 79-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Charleston to victory, but perhaps none more so than Derrin Boyd, who went 5 for 7 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Boyd's performance made up for a slower match against Rhode Island last Sunday. Another player making a difference was Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.