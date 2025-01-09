Halftime Report

FAU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Charlotte.

FAU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: FAU 8-7, Charlotte 7-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.08

What to Know

FAU and Charlotte are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers have the home-court advantage, but the Owls are expected to win by 5.5 points.

FAU will head into Sunday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 28-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against East Carolina on Sunday. FAU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past East Carolina 78-76.

FAU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Carroll out in front who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two steals and two blocks. Ken Evans Jr. was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

FAU was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as East Carolina only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 68-55 to Rice.

The losing side was boosted by Nik Graves, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

FAU now has a winning record of 8-7. As for Charlotte, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU couldn't quite finish off Charlotte when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 70-68. Can FAU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FAU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and FAU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.