Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-5, Chattanooga 6-4

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will take on the Chattanooga Mocs in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at McKenzie Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

Alabama A&M is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 83 points back in November, they were much more limited against Lipscomb two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against the Bisons, falling 82-44. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid victory over Evansville on Thursday, taking the game 75-67.

Chattanooga can attribute much of their success to Trey Bonham, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points. What's more, Bonham also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Alabama A&M has traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for Chattanooga, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Alabama A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chattanooga, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given Alabama A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Chattanooga will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama A&M ended up a good deal behind Chattanooga in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, losing 88-72. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.