The winless Chicago State Cougars will battle the Drexel Dragons in the third-place game for the Ocean Division in the 2024 Sunshine Slam Tournament on Tuesday. Chicago State dropped a 63-48 decision to Radford, while Drexel fell 87-81 to Purdue Fort Wayne in the semifinals on Monday. The Cougars (0-7), who went 13-19 last year as an independent, are in their first season in the Northeast Conference. The Dragons (4-3), who placed second in the Coastal Athletic Association at 13-5 and were 20-12 overall in 2023-24, are 1-2 on neutral courts since the beginning of last year.

Tipoff from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Dragons are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Chicago State vs. Drexel odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any Drexel vs. Chicago State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Drexel vs. Chicago State:

Chicago State vs. Drexel spread: Drexel -15.5



Chicago State vs. Drexel over/under: 137.5 points

Chicago State vs. Drexel money line: Drexel -1408, Chicago State +838

CSU: The Cougars are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games

DREX: The Dragons are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games

Why you should back Drexel

Junior guard Kobe MaGee helps power the Dragons offense. In seven games this season, MaGee is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.7 minutes of action. In Monday's loss to Purdue Fort Wayne, he scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three steals. He scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 73-56 win over Colgate on Nov. 9.

Senior guard Yame Butler has reached double-digit scoring in six of seven games this season. In seven starts, he is averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.7 minutes. In a 67-61 win at Fairfield on Nov. 19, he poured in a season-high 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. He scored 13 points in his first three games of the year, wins over Georgian Court and Colgate, and in a loss to Temple. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chicago State

Junior guard Gabe Spinelli is among the Cougars' top scorers. In seven starts, he is averaging nine points, three rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes. He scored a season-high 15 points in a pair of games, including an 86-66 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 19. He added five rebounds and two assists in that game. He scored 15 points and added three rebounds and three assists in an 80-60 loss to Youngstown State on Nov. 9.

Another offensive spark for Chicago State is junior transfer Saxby Sunderland. He is in his first year with the program after spending last season at Longwood and his freshman year at East Carolina. In seven starts, he is averaging nine points, three rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.3 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in three games, including 10 points in a 105-58 loss at Texas on Nov. 12. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chicago State vs. Drexel picks

