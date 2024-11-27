Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Alabama State 3-3, Cincinnati 5-0

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Alabama State will head into Sunday's matchup out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 97-78 punch to the gut against Akron. The Hornets' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Mack, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. CJ Hines was another key player, posting 19 points.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati waltzed into their game on Saturday with four straight wins... but they left with five. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets as they made off with an 81-58 victory. The Bearcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 23 points or more this season.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dillon Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jizzle James, who went 7 for 13 en route to 14 points plus seven assists and two steals.

Alabama State's defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Cincinnati, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Alabama State was pulverized by Cincinnati 83-51 in their previous meeting back in November of 2017. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Alabama State was down 46-26.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bearcats as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.