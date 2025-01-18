Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Arizona State 10-6, Cincinnati 11-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.49

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. The Sun Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Arizona State would be headed in after a win, but UCF made sure that didn't happen. Arizona State took a 95-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of UCF on Tuesday. Even though they lost, the Sun Devils' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.7 points per game (they're now ranked 166th in scoring overall).

Despite their defeat, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. BJ Freeman, who went 8 for 14 en route to 26 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Freeman a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Jayden Quaintance was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and five blocks.

Even though they lost, Arizona State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against Colorado by a score of 68-62 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Simas Lukosius, who earned 16 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Kansas on Saturday.

Arizona State's loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Cincinnati, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-5.

While only Cincinnati took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cincinnati is playing at home, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 10-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

