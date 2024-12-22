Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Grambling State 2-9, Cincinnati 9-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Grambling State Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The timing is sure in the Bearcats' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Friday, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over Dayton, taking the game 66-59.

Dan Skillings Jr. and Jizzle James were among the main playmakers for Cincinnati as the former earned 17 points along with six rebounds and four steals and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus three blocks. What's more, James also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Cincinnati smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Grambling State came up short against Norfolk State on Friday and fell 76-70.

Cincinnati's victory bumped their record up to 9-1. As for Grambling State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.