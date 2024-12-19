Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Oakland 3-6, Clev. State 6-6

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State and Oakland are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wolstein Center. The Golden Grizzlies took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Vikings, who come in off a win.

Clev. State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Brescia 103-37. With the Vikings ahead 51-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Clev. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Oakland managed to keep up with Michigan State until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Oakland wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-58 walloping at the hands of Michigan State. The Golden Grizzlies were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The victory got Clev. State back to even at 6-6. As for Oakland, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.

Clev. State couldn't quite finish off Oakland in their previous matchup back in March and fell 74-71. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clev. State and Oakland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.