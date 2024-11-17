Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Jax. State 2-1, Coastal Carolina 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They will welcome the Jax. State Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The Chanticleers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Coastal Carolina couldn't handle North Carolina State and fell 82-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rasheed Jones, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Denzel Hines, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jax. State beat Georgia State 72-67 on Wednesday. The Gamecocks were down 60-47 with 8:31 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Jax. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaron Pierre Jr., who had 27 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Mason Nicholson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina dropped their record down to 1-2 with the defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Jax. State, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 48. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.