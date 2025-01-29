Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colo. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against Air Force.

Colo. State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Air Force step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Air Force 3-17, Colo. State 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colo. State. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena. The Falcons are crawling into this contest hobbled by ten consecutive losses, while the Rams will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Colo. State beat Fresno State 69-64.

Nique Clifford was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Air Force lost to Utah State on Saturday, and Air Force lost bad. The score wound up at 87-58.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ethan Taylor, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Colo. State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-17.

Colo. State was able to grind out a solid win over Air Force in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 82-73. Will Colo. State repeat their success, or does Air Force have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.