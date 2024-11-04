After months of hype and attention, the highly anticipated debut of Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has arrived amid much fanfare. The No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2024 and projected No. 1 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft will play his first regular-season college game on Monday as the No. 7 Blue Devils play host to Maine to begin the 2024-25 season.

Flagg is one of several freshmen expected to get minutes for Duke as third-year coach Jon Scheyer welcomes the nation's No. 1 recruiting class to campus on the heels of an Elite Eight run. But junior guard Tyrese Proctor is the only returner who was in the Blue Devils' rotation for last year's run in the Big Dance.

In addition to the freshmen, the Blue Devils welcome a group of transfers that includes forward Mason Gillis (Purdue), guard Sion James (Tulane) and forward Maliq Brown (Syracuse). Additionally, sophomore guard Caleb Foster is back following after his promising freshman season was cut short due to an ankle injury.

While there is no shortage of talent around Flagg, he is the focal point as the Blue Devils seek to claim their first ACC title since coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season in 2022. In fact, the Blue Devils' opening night opponent is a nod to Flagg, who is originally from Maine. The Black Bears recently picked up a commitment from Flagg's twin brother, Ace, who is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2025.

Duke vs. Maine prediction, picks

Maine has risen in respectability under third-year coach Chris Markwood to become a mid-tier America East program. The Black Bears stunned Boston College two years ago and stayed within striking distance for much of an 80-62 loss at Minnesota last season. Their Achilles heel is a lack of outside shooting, but they do have some experience and continuity in their rotation. Markwood's club plays at a slow pace and never gave up more than 84 points in a game last season. Look for Duke to ease off the gas late, paving the way for Maine to cover. Prediction: Maine +28.5