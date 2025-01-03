Halftime Report

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: CSNorthridge 9-4, CS Fullerton 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

CSNorthridge and CS Fullerton are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. The two teams are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

CS Fullerton better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when CSNorthridge really get things going. CSNorthridge put a hurting on LA Sierra to the tune of 87-52 on Saturday. The Matadors have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season.

CSNorthridge was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LA Sierra only posted 13.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask CS Fullerton). They blew past Nobel, posting a 93-60 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Titans pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

The win made it two in a row for CSNorthridge and bumps their season record up to 9-4. As for CS Fullerton, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: CSNorthridge has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played CS Fullerton.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a solid 5.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton and CSNorthridge both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.