Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Hawaii 10-5, CS Fullerton 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Warriors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Hawaii can't be too worried about heading out to take on CS Fullerton: they just beat UC Riverside at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Hawaii walked away with an 83-76 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Hawaii was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 63-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Davis.

Hawaii has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for CS Fullerton, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hawaii has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hawaii beat CS Fullerton 76-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will CS Fullerton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 8.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.