Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-13, Delaware 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Delaware is heading back home. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Delaware would be headed in after a victory, but Hampton made sure that didn't happen. Delaware fell 83-77 to Hampton on Saturday.

Despite their loss, Delaware saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Camden, who posted 20 points plus five assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Delaware struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Hampton pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 70-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northeastern.

Stony Brook's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Woodard, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals, and CJ Luster II, who scored 22 points. Luster II's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Delaware's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Stony Brook, their loss dropped their record down to 4-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Delaware has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their field goals this season. Given Delaware's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware might still be hurting after the devastating 79-56 defeat they got from Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Delaware have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Delaware has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Stony Brook.