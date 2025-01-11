Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Duke and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Notre Dame.

Duke entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Notre Dame step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-8, Duke 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Fighting Irish fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Fighting Irish are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Blue Devils will skip in buoyed by nine consecutive wins.

Notre Dame will face Duke after dropping another heartbreaker against North Carolina State on Wednesday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. Notre Dame was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to North Carolina State. That's two games in a row now that the Fighting Irish have lost by just one point.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tae Davis, who earned 14 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Matt Allocco was another key player, earning 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past Pittsburgh 76-47. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten contests by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kon Knueppel, who posted 17 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh only posted nine.

Notre Dame now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Duke, their victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Notre Dame has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Duke took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Duke, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 19.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.