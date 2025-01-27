Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Eastern Illinois Panthers battle the Little Rock Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup on Monday. Eastern Illinois dropped a 64-60 decision to Southern Indiana on Saturday, while Little Rock earned a 78-46 win over Lindenwood that same day. The Panthers (5-15, 1-8 OVC), who are 11th in the conference, have lost seven in a row. The Trojans (13-7, 7-2 OVC), who are second in the Ohio Valley Conference behind Morehead State, have won five straight. This will be a makeup of their Dec. 21 meeting, which was postponed due to a death on the Little Rock staff.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock spread: Little Rock -11.5



Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock over/under: 130.5 points

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock money line: Little Rock -645, Eastern Illinois +470

EIU: The Panthers have hit the game total under in 16 of their last 29 games (+1.75 units)

UALR: The Trojans have hit the money line in 22 of their last 32 games (+17.95 units



Why you should back Little Rock

Junior guard Johnathan Lawson has been on a tear. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 13 games, and has registered three double-doubles on the season. He is coming off a 17-point, seven-assist, three-rebound and two-block performance in the win at Lindenwood. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.3 minutes. He is connecting on a blistering 44.5% of his 3-pointers.

Also helping to power the Trojans is senior guard Mwani Wilkinson. He is in his first season with the program after spending the past four years at LSU, where he made 57 starts in 100 appearances. In 20 games, all starts, with Little Rock, he is averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes. He has registered a double-double in two of the last three games, including a 19-point and 13-rebound effort in the win over Lindenwood. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Eastern Illinois

Senior guard Nakyel Shelton is one of three Panthers averaging double-digit scoring. In 18 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes. In a 73-66 loss to Morehead State, he poured in 38 points, while grabbing two rebounds. He had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss to Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Another scoring option for Eastern Illinois is junior guard Zion Fruster. In 19 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 31.8 minutes. He is coming off a 15-point performance in Saturday's loss. He has scored 12 or more points in each of the last three games, including an 18-point effort in an 84-65 loss at Tennessee State on Jan. 18. See which team to pick here.

