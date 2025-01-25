Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 6-12, Eastern Michigan 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.20

What to Know

Eastern Michigan is 2-8 against Buffalo since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Eagles will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Eastern Michigan is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 94-87 win over Ohio on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Eastern Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Terry, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven assists. Those seven assists gave Terry a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Da'Sean Nelson, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Buffalo faltered in their contest on Tuesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 90-58 bruising that Akron dished out on Tuesday. The Bulls have struggled against the Zips recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Buffalo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Sabol, who earned 15 points, and Noah Batchelor, who had eight points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The victory got Eastern Michigan back to even at 9-9. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Eastern Michigan came up short against Buffalo when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 78-69. Will Eastern Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.