Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Colorado 14-6, Eastern Washington 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Eastern Washington is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They fell 70-61 to N. Arizona.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, N. Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to Idaho.

Eastern Washington's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for N. Colorado, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-6.

Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid win over N. Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 85-76. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.