Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: N. Colorado 14-6, Eastern Washington 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Eastern Washington is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They fell 70-61 to N. Arizona.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, N. Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to Idaho.

Eastern Washington's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for N. Colorado, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-6.

Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid win over N. Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 85-76. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.

  • Feb 24, 2024 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. N. Colorado 76
  • Jan 25, 2024 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. N. Colorado 74
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. N. Colorado 77
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. N. Colorado 75
  • Mar 10, 2022 - N. Colorado 68 vs. Eastern Washington 67
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. N. Colorado 76
  • Jan 22, 2022 - N. Colorado 87 vs. Eastern Washington 83
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. N. Colorado 76
  • Jan 21, 2021 - N. Colorado 78 vs. Eastern Washington 76
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. N. Colorado 64