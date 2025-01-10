Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Iona 5-10, Fairfield 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.55
What to Know
Fairfield will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
Last Friday, Fairfield opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-54 defeat to Merrimack. The game marked the Stags' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Even though they lost, Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, Iona slipped by Siena 74-73 on Sunday.
Fairfield's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Iona, their victory bumped their record up to 5-10.
Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Fairfield hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging 16.7. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.
Fairfield was able to grind out a solid win over Iona in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 68-63. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or does Iona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Fairfield 68 vs. Iona 63
- Feb 02, 2024 - Iona 91 vs. Fairfield 82
- Dec 01, 2023 - Iona 78 vs. Fairfield 67
- Feb 05, 2023 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 61
- Jan 13, 2023 - Iona 75 vs. Fairfield 69
- Feb 20, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Iona 80 vs. Fairfield 76
- Mar 13, 2021 - Iona 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Dec 12, 2020 - Fairfield 67 vs. Iona 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 42