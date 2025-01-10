Who's Playing

Current Records: Iona 5-10, Fairfield 5-9

Fairfield will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Last Friday, Fairfield opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-54 defeat to Merrimack. The game marked the Stags' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Iona slipped by Siena 74-73 on Sunday.

Fairfield's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Iona, their victory bumped their record up to 5-10.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Fairfield hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging 16.7. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fairfield was able to grind out a solid win over Iona in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 68-63. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or does Iona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.