Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UAB 9-7, FAU 9-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UAB Blazers and the FAU Owls are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Blazers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over Tulane, taking the game 81-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blazers.

Yaxel Lendeborg was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. UAB is 4-1 when Lendeborg posts eight or more rebounds, but 5-6 otherwise. Tony Toney was another key player, posting 15 points.

Meanwhile, FAU beat Charlotte 75-64 on Wednesday.

FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tre Carroll, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Baba Miller, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

UAB's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for FAU, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UAB has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UAB is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UAB's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs FAU over their last ten matchups.

Odds

FAU is a 3-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FAU.