Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Penn State 5-0, Fordham 3-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center.

Fordham will head out to face Penn State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Fordham fell just short of Drexel by a score of 73-71. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Fordham saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdou Tsimbila, who went 5 for 8 en route to 10 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Tsimbila a new career-high in assists (two).

Meanwhile, Penn State came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 35.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Mastodons by a score of 102-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Among those leading the charge was Ace Baldwin Jr., who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Yanic Konan Niederhauser was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Penn State was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as PFW only posted 16.

Fordham's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Penn State, they pushed their record up to 5-0 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Fordham has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.