Members of the basketball community, including five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love, are among those who expressed messages of support to former Duke star Kyle Singler on Tuesday after two cryptic videos were posted to Singler's Instagram account.

Singler posted in the first of the two videos that "I fear for my life every day." Singler, who was shirtless in the videos and using slurred speech, also said "I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example."

Now 36, Singler was the Most Outstanding Player of Duke's 2010 NCAA Tournament title team while starring for the Blue Devils from 2007 to 2011. He played for the Detroit Pistons (2012-15) and Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-18) and overseas during a professional career spanning 2011-19.

The Oregon native was a high school basketball rival and AAU teammate of Love's in Oregon.

"To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched - please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves," Love wrote on a social media post. "I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him."

Former All-Stars Andre Drummond and Isaiah Thomas also commented with messages of support. Drummond, who was Singler's teammate with the Pistons wrote, "Here for you bro! Always and forever."

Singler was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2008 and a four-time all-ACC performer while totaling 2,392 points for the Blue Devils. He ranks fourth on the program's all-time scoring list behind only JJ Redick Johnny Dawkins and Christian Laettner. He appeared in 356 games during his NBA career.