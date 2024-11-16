Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Furman and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 32-28, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Furman entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Tulane step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Tulane 2-0, Furman 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.12

What to Know

Tulane has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Furman Paladins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Green Wave are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Tulane is headed into the match following a big win against Alcorn State on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Tulane blew past Alcorn State, posting an 84-51 victory. With the Green Wave ahead 41-15 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Kaleb Banks was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kam Williams, who scored 13 points plus three steals and three blocks.

Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Furman entered their tilt with Jacksonville on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 78-69.

Tulane's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Furman, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tulane has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulane beat Furman 117-110 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Furman is a 3.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.