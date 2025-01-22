A pair of longtime rivals will clash again on Wednesday as the VMI Keydets (8-11) host the Furman Paladins (15-4) These programs have faced off 104 times previously, with Furman holding the 70-34 advantage, but the Keydets are coming off back-to-back wins over Southern Conference opponents for the first time since 2022. The Paladins have alternated wins and losses over their last six games and are coming off a 75-71 defeat to Chattanooga on Saturday. Furman has won each of the last five meetings, with all victories coming by double-digits.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Cameron Hall in Lexington, Va. The Paladins are 8-point favorites in the latest VMI vs. Furman odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

VMI vs. Furman spread: Furman -8



VMI vs. Furman over/under: 143.5 points

VMI vs. Furman money line: Furman -339, VMI +269

Why you should back VMI

VMI has three go-to guys every time the Keydets take the court as they have three of the top 20 scorers in the Southern Conference. Additionally, Augustinas Kiudulas, Rickey Bradley Jr. and TJ Johnson all shoot at least 37% from beyond the arc, so if one, or even two of them, have an off night, the Keydets still have other options to turn to. On the other end of the court, VMI also doesn't give away free points from the charity stripe as the 10.3 made free throws it allows are 15th-fewest in Division I.

The Keydets have also dominated the spread in multiple areas this season, including covering in six of their last seven games. Their overall 11-5 ATS record is the best in the Southern Conference, and they are also 5-1 ATS in conference games. Meanwhile, Furman came out blazing versus the spread, going 9-2 versus the line over its first 11 games, however, the Paladins enter Wednesday's matchup with five straight ATS defeats.

Why you should back Furman

The Paladins have been a bit of road warriors this season, winning four of their last five road games and going 7-2 away from home on the season. They have also been utterly dominant in their last couple of visits to Cameron Hall to face VMI, as the Paladins have won the last two road matchups by at least 31 points each. Despite a loss on Saturday to Chattanooga, Pjay Smith Jr. continued his solid play as he had 18 points, and the senior ranks in the top 10 of the Southern Conference in scoring (16.6), assists (3.2) and steals (1.4).

Furman's strength plays right into VMI's weakness, and that's the 3-point line. The Paladins are in the top 25 in the nation with 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, while VMI struggles in defending on the perimeter. The Keydets allow both the 11th-most 3-point attempts and 3-point makes in the country. They also give up a high percentage as they are allowing 37.7% from downtown in conference play, while Furman has held opponents to just 28.6% on 3-point attempts in the 2024-25 season.

