Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Georgia State looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Georgia State is up 39-36 over Kennesaw State.

Georgia State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 6-3, Georgia State 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Georgia State is heading back home. They will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at GSU Convocation Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Panthers going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Georgia State will head into Friday's contest out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 105-76 defeat at the hands of Kentucky. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, Georgia State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cesare Edwards, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Malachi Brown was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State came up short against Kent State on Saturday and fell 67-60.

Despite the defeat, Kennesaw State had strong showings from Rongie Gordon, who posted eight points along with nine rebounds and two steals, and Simeon Cottle, who scored 16 points. What's more, Gordon also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Georgia State's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Kennesaw State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia State came up short against Kennesaw State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 88-77. Will Georgia State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.