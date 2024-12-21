Halftime Report

Duke has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Georgia Tech.

Duke entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Georgia Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Duke 9-2, Georgia Tech 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Duke is 8-2 against Georgia Tech since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Blue Devils are coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

Duke is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 68-47 margin over George Mason on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Incarnate Word last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Georgia Tech, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 91-82 victory over UMBC on Wednesday. The win was some much needed relief for the Yellow Jackets as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech can attribute much of their success to Naithan George, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight assists and two steals, and Baye Ndongo, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Ndongo had some trouble finding his footing against Northwestern on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Mustaf, who scored 15 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Georgia Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Duke's victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Georgia Tech, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Duke shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 15 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 15-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.